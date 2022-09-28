AMESBURY — In the last two weeks, the Amesbury Fire Department responded to 191 calls, 162 of them within city limits but 27 of them to neighboring communities which have mutual aid pacts with the city. Only on two occasions during that time frame did local firefighters receive mutual aid, according to figures released by the mayor’s office on Monday.
During that span, the Amesbury Fire Department’s union has been highlighting mutual aid calls on its Facebook page describing times and instances where it responded to communities without its own ambulance services that have called out for help.
“A1 and A2 were (Ambulance 1 and 2) dispatched almost simultaneously for mutual aid EMS today. A2 to Newbury to assist for their multiple EMS calls, and A1 to Newburyport due to no other ambulances being available in the area. AFD started the day with six on-duty firefighters, meaning four were out of the city and two remained on Engine 1 to cover any other calls. Just after this picture was taken, a call for medical aid in Amesbury came in for a sick person. Thankfully, Engine 1 responded immediately and A2 was able to clear the hospital quickly and respond to that call with no lapse in service. Mutual aid for Fire and EMS services is an almost daily occurrence for AFD. We take great pride in the service we provide to our city and the surrounding towns,’’ a Sept. 17 Facebook post from Amesbury Firefighters Local 1783 read.
Those posts have been a rarity by themselves, but a few days ago the union also called out Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for not having its computed tomography (CT) scan available to the public for several hours due to staffing shortages.
Calls to Amesbury Firefighters Local 1783 president Carl Rizzo for more on the posts were not returned.
But Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said that posts are a sign that local firefighters are feeling the burden of providing so much mutual aid in a recent span.
“As a full-time paramedic service, we have a legal obligation to provide mutual aid if our ambulance is available. It’s clear the pressure of neighboring communities not having an equivalent service is being felt by our staff who are committed to providing a high level of care,” Gove said in a statement.
The issue of mutual aid and having enough ambulances has been on the mind of Newburyport Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane who has been expressing his concern and outrage that there are not enough ambulances covering the city.
Like West Newbury and Salisbury, Newburyport contracts its ambulance service to Cataldo Ambulance Service under its subsidiary Atlantic Ambulance.
Last week Cataldo Ambulance Service President Dennis Cataldo said the industry is seeing a staff shortage nationwide and have led to a reduction of vehicles in communities large and small, with weekends becoming the greatest challenge.
Newburyport Firefighter Local 827 President Kevin Parsegian said frustration regarding the current reality has left fire departments concerns.
“We’re all frustrated, the overall system is struggling the last couple years,” Parsegian said. “I don’t think social media is the place to play this out.”
On Tuesday, Cataldo met with Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury and others to discuss how the service and the city could work better together to improve service.
Acting Deputy Chief Barry Salt said the city and Atlantic Ambulance responded to 228 medical calls, 29 of them covered by mutual aid in July. In August, there were 220 medical calls, 20 covered by mutual aid. From Sept. 15 to Sept. 28, the department responded to 83 medical calls with 14 of them requiring mutual aid.
An Anna Jaques Hospital spokesperson echoed that sentiment saying the lack of staffing has led to greater than typical wait time at the hospital’s CT scan unit, ultrasound division as well as ambulance transfers services.
Gove acknowledged the staffing shortages as an known issue.
“The more equipment that can be made available, the less demanding it is on the departments, and the better care our residents receive. This region is not alone in seeing the workforce depletion in the industry. Area fire chiefs have been meeting to discuss what they are seeing and solutions,” Gove said in the same statement. “The mutual aid system is built for these situations. There can be times our own community requires more ambulance service than we can provide, and we get back up from our neighbors who do provide ambulance service. The ratio of in town and out of town aid is something we will continue to monitor.
Last week, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said his office was exploring how to potentially move ambulance services within the Fire Department.
The cost of implementing the program — including purchasing ambulances, hiring firefighters, providing training and buying supplies — would be more than $400,000, based on a 2019 report commissioned by the city under former Mayor Donna Holaday. Going in-house, which an estimated 70 percent of municipalities have already done, could become an income generator for the city as well, the report states.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
