AMESBURY — Discounted kayak rentals will able available at Lake Gardner when the I AMesbury 2030 Task Force holds a recreation pop-up event Saturday,
Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the I AMesbury 2030 initiative, designed to look at every aspect of the community to make sure that the city moves forward with a single vision, during her State of the City address in October.
Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director, said the task force has spent most of the year holding listening sessions and reviewing city documents, such as the 2004 master plan, to get a better idea of how to best implement the mayor’s vision.
Thayer added that the task force developed eight elements to address: open space and recreation; learning and education; arts and culture; mobility; infrastructure; economic development; housing; and operations.
“They also want to look at each of these elements through the lenses of equity, health, resilience and sustainability,” Thayer said. “These three key areas are an important consideration to incorporate into every aspect of the 2030 plan.”
She said the summer is a perfect time to address the city’s recreation opportunities. The task force held a recreation summit last month and will hold its first pop-up event at Lake Gardner on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The city has partnered with Plum Island Kayaks in Newburyport to provide weekend kayak and paddleboard rentals, which are expected to be available at a discounted rate on Saturday, according to Thayer.
“We had heard from people that they wanted to see kayak rentals at Lake Gardner and even a kayak rack,” Thayer said. “So people can come out and rent some kayaks and paddleboards. They can get out on the lake and make use of our natural resource.”
Lake Gardner was closed to the public after a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming there in early June.
But the lake has been open to swimmers for most of the summer, the restrooms were reopened, and the mayor is looking to open up a snack shack as well, according to Thayer.
“Maintenance on all of our recreation spaces has been kicked down the road for many years,” Thayer said. “So the mayor is really trying to invest in the spaces. Certainly, with the tragedy that happened, we sped up the timeline.
“There was a lot of brush that had grown up along the fence line that hurt the visibility and sight lines to the dam, so all of that has come down,” she added. “Extra signage has also been put up on the fence telling people to stay off the dam because it is very dangerous.”
The city plans to take advantage of $100,000 that state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, obtained through the state Senate budget to make parking lot, curb and access ramp improvements to bring the lake area into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We want to make it accessible to everyone,” Thayer said.
Members of the Lake Gardner Improvement Association will be on hand Saturday to share information and answer questions. Members of the city’s Open Space Committee will also be available to provide information on Amesbury’s trails and waterways.
The task force has posted a community survey about open spaces and recreation at www.amesburyma.gov/mayors-office/webforms/i-amesbury-2030-open-space-recreation-survey.
“We are really excited about kicking this off with a specific topic that people can give us feedback on and to learn more about,” Thayer said.
Thayer added that the I Amesbury 2030 task force intends to tackle its learning and education element in September.
I AMesbury 2030 website: https://cleargov.com/massachusetts/essex/city/amesbury/projects/1946/i-amesbury-2030.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
