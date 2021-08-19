AMESBURY — Motorists may want to watch their speed while traveling in residential areas as the Police Department is ready to begin enforcing the city's new 25 mph speed limit.
The City Council approved a measure in May to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph in thickly settled residential and business districts.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and District 1 Councilor Pam Gilday co-sponsored the measure for the benefit of those neighborhoods.
"Mayor Gove is committed to making sure that our community is safe for all, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers," city communications director Caitlin Thayer said in an email.
"With the pandemic, we’ve seen more and more people spending time outdoors walking and biking, and we need everyone to understand that the roads need to be shared."
Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said the city intends to slowly roll out its enforcement beginning with a public education campaign and new speed limit signs.
"We have ordered the signs and are just waiting for them to come in," Bailey said. "The plan is, once we get the signage, we will simultaneously begin to do a 25 mph campaign on our website.
"Then, we will get the guys out there and get them to stop cars," he added. "This is designed more for the educational piece of it to tell them, 'Hey, the speed limit here has been dropped to 25 mph and we wanted to make you aware of that.'"
Bailey said the department's educational campaign would be targeted toward streets such as Main and Collins streets and is not designed to give out speeding tickets.
"We really would be giving people either written or verbal warnings and advising them that the speed limit is now actually 25 mph," he said. "We want to get the word out as much as we can."
Bailey pointed to a traffic study completed on Whitehall Road in July that recorded almost 10,000 vehicles. The majority of the vehicles were traveling above the current 30 mph speed limit (42.6 mph on average) and at a maximum speed of 70 mph – recorded on July 19 at 8:49 p.m.
"Most people automatically assume that they can do 10 to 15 mph over the speed limit without getting into any trouble," Bailey said. "So, you have a 30 mph zone and people are thinking they can do 40 or 45 mph. Now, you put them on a street that is designed for 25 mph and you get somebody doing 15 to 20 mph over that."
He said the lower speed limit has been designed primarily for smaller, residential streets such as Collins Street.
"If you have a smaller, saturated residential street where kids are playing and so forth and there is no speed limit sign there, people automatically assume it is a 30 mph zone," Bailey said. "You also have a place like Pond Street, which is located just across the street from City Hall.
"That can barely fit two cars passing each other and the sidewalks are incredibly narrow," he added. "You may get someone calling saying that someone just passed them there at 40 mph but most of them are just assuming they can do that. That street is really designed for 25 mph. So, that new, 25 mph speed limit is really designed for all of those streets that are just screaming for help."
Bailey said he worked in accident reconstruction for 10 years and he knows one, simple truth.
"Speed absolutely kills," he said. "I'm not intending to make this sound too basic but I think we can all agree that the faster you go, the more damage can occur. If there's any one thing that I have learned, I think sometimes people don't realize that when you are traveling in a car at 35 mph and that car stops short, your body continues to go at 35 mph until it hits the steering wheel."
Thayer said more highly traveled roads such as Pond View Road, South Hunt Road, Pond Hill Road, Middle Street, Lions Mouth Road and Route 110 will not be affected by the new speed limit.
"We know that lowering the speed limit isn’t going to keep people from speeding, but if it means they bring their speed overall down, it will be safer for everyone," she said.
