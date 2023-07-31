AMESBURY — Over the last 27 years, good fun, food, and music have become staples of the city’s National Night Out, with residents coming out every summer to party with the police officers who serve and protect them.
The Amesbury Police Department will be participating in the 40th annual National Night Out on Tuesday when an estimated 38 million people in more than 16,000 communities across the country leave their homes for a few hours of fun.
Locally, the party takes place at Heritage Park off Water Street from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. There will be music from The Jumpstreet Band and the familiar sight of construction vehicles, public service trucks, antiques, racing cars, fire engines and police cruisers. Kids will be able to run around and play to their hearts’ content with inflatables from New England Party Rentals.
Amesbury Communications Director William Donohue said it is great to see community partners working with police to make the event special.
“This event has grown over the 27 years it’s been held in Amesbury and now takes place in Heritage Park, having moved from the high school location. I expect once again there will be a sizable crowd enjoying the many vehicles on display, games, inflatable slides and free giveaways,” Donohue said.
In terms of refreshments, North Shore Beefie Boys, Tres Latina Food Trucks, Monstah Dawgs, Kitchen to Aisle Catering and Hodgies Ice Cream will be among the options.
Retired Amesbury police Officer Tom Hanshaw, who helped organize several Night Out events before stepping down, spoke about the importance of the department increasing its visibility within the community.
“You have to work with the community to solve problems and make it a safer and better community. Letting people come out and see that, meet the officers, and have a good time and realize how important it is that everybody works together,” Hanshaw said.
He said the city began celebrating National Night out in 1996.
“We’ve done a few of them over the years. This will be the first one I miss, so I am sad about that,” Hanshaw said.
He said he was glad to see Amesbury continuing with the tradition.
“It’s always a great community event, and to celebrate community policing is such an important thing,” Hanshaw said.
He said his favorite part of the event each year is seeing the variety of people who attend.
“It started out as a car and truck show. I’ve always thought it was cool to see the trucks close up and everything else, and the emergency vehicles. You had just as many older people looking at the stuff as you did younger kids,” Hanshaw said.
He added, “It was also great to see the support that we had from the community.”
He praised the work of Officer Ronnie Guilmette for expanding the event.
“They’re going to have food trucks and entertainment, and still keep the cars and trucks and carnival things. There will be something for everybody and that’s great,” Hanshaw said.
This year, a silent auction of New England sports memorabilia has been added thanks to KBK Sports, a New Hampshire-based sports marketing company. Profits will be donated to The Pettengill House and help fund the partnership between the Police Department and The Pettengill House that offers support for people and families who struggling with alcohol and/or substance addiction.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
