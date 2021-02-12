Amesbury girl happy to share her secret to help others

AMESBURY — Sophie Himmel, 11, has lived with a secret all of her life but she wants people to know more about her feeding tube.
Sophie is the youngest of triplets and only weighed 1 pound, 4 ounces when she was born.
Sophie was put on a ventilator for the first two months of her life. She then had a temporary feeding tube placed when 4 days old and eventually received a permanent one at 4 months old.
"All three of our kids were born at 30 weeks," said Sophie's mother, Erin Hutchinson-Himmel. "Sophie had a lot of oral aversion for the first few years of her life so we could not put anything in her mouth."
Hutchinson-Himmel admitted that Sophie's condition was stressful for the family in the beginning but eventually things began to work out.
"It has never been an issue for her. In some ways, it is her secret power," Hutchinson-Himmel said. "She doesn't have to take nasty-tasting medicine by mouth. If she doesn't want to eat, she doesn't have to worry about it. I don't have to chide her to eat. If she really doesn't want to eat that day, I can just feed her. If she needs to eat and talk and do three other things at once, she can."
This is international Feeding Tube Awareness Week, and Sophie and her family wanted to let the world know that having a feeding tube has just been a fact of life for her.
"I don't really know any different," Sophie said. "It'll eventually be weird when I get it out."
Sophie's elementary school teachers and family have read a children's book about feeding tubes and her classmates used a doll to become more familiar with the situation.
"We wanted to normalize it so we talked about it quite a bit," Hutchinson-Himmel said. "As Sophie got older, she had been with almost all of the kids so she didn't really need to tell anyone else about it. So we didn't do any training when she got to middle school."
Sophie said some of her classmates admitted to being scared about her feeding tube when she began fifth grade at Amesbury Middle School last year. But she told them there was no need to be frightened.
"I told them about the entire process and I always keep a kit with me in my backpack," Sophie said. "I even bring that to gym class."
Some girls got a quick look at Sophie's feeding kit while preparing for physical education class and she said she found the best way to deal with questions is to simply educate people.
"Basically, what it is is a water balloon," Sophie said. "I can inflate it and deflate it. So, I told them, 'OK, this is the everything. All you need to do is put water in that syringe and then you get that.' I told them the entire process. I showed them what I could without actually inflating it and getting some water."
Although Sophie's personality would make her stand out in a crowd, her feeding tube never would, according to Hutchinson-Himmel.
"Having a feeding tube doesn't mean that there are things that you can't do," Hutchinson-Himmel said. "A lot of people think that having a feeding tube means that you are really sick or you are dying. It certainly doesn't. Sophie does dance, she is a junior black belt in karate, she plays basketball and soccer. She is also a Girl Scout and she just got her Bronze Award."
Sophie loves basketball so much that she hopes to become a professional basketball player and eventually president of the United States.
"I could be a point guard or a power forward," she said.
Feeding Tube Awareness Week: www.feedingtubeawarenessweek.org/
