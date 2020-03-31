Amesbury Girl Scout earns Gold Award virtually

AMESBURY — To earn her Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouts — Samantha Currier presented her final service project to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Council via a video conference on Zoom last week.
Currier, a senior at Amesbury High School, has been involved with the Girl Scouts since first grade, saying, “I kind of stuck with it because I always had the aspiration to get my Gold Award when I was in high school.”
In deciding on her final project, she knew it had to be something related to Amesbury Community Theatre, which she has been involved with for years. At first, she proposed a complete renovation of its studio space, but the council asked her to dig a little deeper.
As she put more thought into it, Currier recognized the need for more engagement with teenagers and young adults, so she went to work establishing the Student Youth Board of Directors and Teen Programming.
The organization already had a lot of children and a handful of adults, but not many teens, Currier explained. This made it difficult to perform shows that they actually wanted to do, she said.
While Currier intended to do the studio renovation alongside the youth board, she said there were complications with fundraising and knowing whether the studio would remain at its current location due to the lease.
“Over time, it became clear that it was going to be really difficult to pull off,” she said.
In recognizing this, she put all of her energy into establishing the youth board and finding ways to connect young adults with the benefits of community theater.
“I just took the whole project, spun it, and pretty much developed the youth board completely,” she said.
Currier now has a board of about 10 students in eighth grade and above. All members have been involved in several productions, “showed really good devotion and leadership, and proved that they would be a good addition,” she said.
All members have some type of role, but it’s not one in the traditional sense of a president or treasurer.
Instead, members are assigned to tasks such as social media or distributing flyers for shows. “That’s what works best for us,” she said.
A member of the adult board works as an adviser to the youth board and together, the boards will collaborate on community events.
In January, the youth board hosted an open mic night. Currier said they were able to recruit “six or seven guys” to join Amesbury Community Theatre, “which is great because we only had one.”
“I think it’s been a success,” she said of her project. “We are definitely still working on some new things in the future.”
The board intends to host more open mics and other such events in the future.
Its overall mission is “to mobilize youth to get involved with the theater and to value its importance,” Currier said.
The Amesbury student has valued her time with community theater, as well as her time with the Girl Scouts. Both provided her with “leadership opportunities” and “a passion for community service,” she said.
The Girl Scouts also helped Currier land a leadership scholarship to Syracuse University, where she intends to study graphic design this fall.
Currier will officially receive her Gold Award in June, though depending on the status of public health, she could be doing that virtually as well.
For more on Amesbury Community Theatre, visit www.amesburycommunitytheatre.org.
