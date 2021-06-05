Amesbury H.S. names its top students in scholastics

AMESBURY — Fourteen students make up the Amesbury High School Class of 2021's top 10% of students in scholastic achievement.
Two of the top 14 will be attending Northeastern University in the fall and two others will attend the College of the Holy Cross.
Amesbury High School alumni will also be attending UMass Amherst; UMass Lowell; University of Colorado at Boulder; Wellesley College; Merrimack College; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Syracuse University; Rutgers University; and Saint Louis University.
Two of the students intend to study business of some kind in college, while exercise science, aerospace engineering; meteorology, biology and medicine are other potential majors.
Amesbury High School Class of 2021's Top 14 are; Gage Boothroyd, Ceiligh Cacho-Negrete, Jessica Deschenes, Alexandra Labrecque, Alyssa Pettet, Joel Jancewicz, Declan Russell, Alexander Pucillo, Abigail Allain, Zoe Zents, Kylie Considine, Ciara Sullivan, Mary Bullis and Angie Osorio,
