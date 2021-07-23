AMESBURY — State health officials cited Vero Health & Rehab of Amesbury twice this year for deficient care in the wake of inspections in March and May, according to a Department of Public Health spokesperson.
DPH confirmed Thursday that it inspected Vero Health & Rehab on Maple Street, formerly known as Merrimack Valley Healthcare, on March 31 and determined it failed to maintain a resident's safety.
A statement of deficiency was issued to the facility, which submitted a plan for correction that met the state's approval during a review May 17.
The state began a second investigation of the 203-bed facility on June 11 is ongoing. But a statement of deficiency was issued to Vero Health & Rehab on July 8. The facility submitted a plan of correction to the state earlier this week that is now under review, the DPH spokesperson said.
The Maryland-based company was also the subject of a CBS Boston I-Team investigation that reported this week the facility is routinely understaffed and typically has only one nurse and one aide for roughly 50 people.
CBS Boston also reported the facility paid a federal fine of nearly $45,000 after the home was rated as below average by Medicare.
In April 2020, the facility reported an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that prompted the National Guard to be called in to test staff and patients.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, 23 COVID-19 deaths were reported at the facility with 121 cases reported by April 2021.
Amesbury Acting Health Inspector and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said Thursday he received calls about the facility during the height of the pandemic but has heard nothing recently about potential understaffing.
The city performed its most recent safety inspection in April and the facility passed, according to Inspectional Services administrative assistant Donna Lickteig.
The health care center, however, is past due for a city health inspection since the last one was performed in October 2019.
A Vero spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
