Amesbury helps Kenyans breathe easier

AMESBURY — More than 600 Kenyan villagers can breathe a bit easier today thanks to the protective masks provided by some friendly Amesbury residents.
Dr. Mark Bean is the president of Amesbury for Africa, which has developed a partnership between Amesbury and the Kenyan village of Esabalu over the past three decades.
Bean said Kenya recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 13 and the country's president shut down the entire nation immediately thereafter.
All Kenyan citizens are under a night time curfew and are required to wear protective face masks when they are outside.
"They closed all of the schools and even made people stop using money," Bean said. "Nobody can go out at night, they have to have a mask on in the daytime, or they will be arrested. They really have accomplished a small miracle. There are three counties in the western province and there has only been one case in two counties."
More than 250 Amesbury residents have visited Esabalu since 1987 and Amesbury for Africa has been providing school uniforms to village children for many years.
But since the Esabalu schools have been closed, Amesbury for Africa's Jidavee youth coordinator Jacktone Ambole reached out to Sister Rachel Tailoring and asked if their eight tailors could stop making school uniforms and produce protective masks for the village.
The tailors agreed and have already made 600 handsewn, reusable. three-layer cotton masks.
"We already had the money raised to make the uniforms," Bean said. "But since the schools aren't open, the tailors who make them were out of work. So they were happy to be making these masks."
The protective masks cost 90 cents each and the operation has been working to equip as many of the roughly 8,000 villagers as possible.
“This is essentially very doable in a village," Bean said. "Everybody knows everybody and they're all going to take care of each other."
The COVID-19 crisis is not the first epidemic to hit Esabalu, according to Bean.
"They had a cholera epidemic about 2½ years ago," Bean said. "So these folks are not clueless as to what to do when there is a bug going around. They know the drill."
Amesbury for Africa has also assisted the Esabalu villagers with handwashing stations and expects to improve the village health clinic and security services.
"We're working with the grandchildren of the people that we first worked with," Bean said. "This is the newer generation. They get it, they are committed, they have all kinds of projects that they do when they know how to write a grant and get it approved."
To visit the Amesbury for Africa website: amesburyforafrica.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.