AMESBURY — Every available local police officer, and many officers around the region, responded to Amesbury High School shortly before noon after police received word of a man holding an AR-15 rifle outside the Highland Avenue building.
The report was quickly debunked but it took about an hour before Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey felt confident enough to order the school's doors to be unlocked.
Before declaring the building safe, police set up a perimeter around the school while other officers searched the building room by room and the school's parking lot to make sure the building and its grounds were clear. Meanwhile, other officers canvased the area looking for any possible spent shells and knocking on homes to ask residents if they heard anything.
Around 12:20 p.m. Amesbury police, on its Facebook page, posted the follow message:
"We received a telephone report of shots fired at the Amesbury high school. The school is in lockdown, Police are on scene checking, and reporting the School appears secure with no evidence of any shots fired and no injuries," the message reads.
At around 12:40 p.m, having found no evidence of shots fired or anything dangerous inside, doors at the school were ordered to be unlocked in an attempt to go back to normal school operations, according to Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey.
Officers were later heard on the police scanner saying the incident appears to be a possible "swatting" incident.
According to published reported, there were multiple suspected swatting incidents across the state around the same time including one in Boston.
A student inside the school during the incident sent a message to The Daily News via Twitter that at around 11:30 a.m. students received an announcement they were in lockdown.
"They didn't specify a drill so we something was up after police came in around 20 or so minutes ago to check in police checked in around 5 minutes ago telling us we were safe," the student wrote at 12:55 p.m. on Monday.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
