AMESBURY — Students at Amesbury High School were sent home early this afternoon (March 12) after a student was found to be displaying flu-like symptoms.
According to the city's communications director Caitlin Thayer, the high school nurse has been keeping a close eye on students who are not feeling well.
"This is not a confirmed case of COVID-19," Thayer said. "As an entire city, including the schools, we are taking an abundance of caution around this situation. Nothing has been confirmed and no other schools are having a dismissal or a closure."
High school students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and will also have the day off on Friday while a cleaning a crew goes through the building to do "a deep cleaning" before opening again on Monday.
According to Thayer, the city's four other schools were not scheduled for similar treatment as of midday on Thursday.
"All of the schools are cleaned on a daily basis," Thayer said. "We have no students with any flu-like symptoms in any of the other schools so, at the moment it is just the high school."
Thayer said that the decision was made by Mayor Kassandra Gove in conjunction with health agent Jack Morris, public health nurse Cathy Mitchell, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Amesbury High School staff. Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni has been on vacation during the past week and is currently flying home.
Thayer said information is available on the city's website at www.amesburyma.gov and the school department website at www.schools.amesburyma.gov/domain/153.
"At this point, we are waiting for more information to come from the Health Department," Thayer said. "At that point, based on what that looks like, we will make more decisions from there. This is not a confirmed case, it is just flu-like symptoms."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
