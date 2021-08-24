Amesbury High grads awarded scholarships

Courtesy photoAmesbury High School graduates Ceiligh Cacho-Negrete and Evi Ratner received $500 scholarships from Step Up Thrift Shop in Amesbury. From left are Cacho-Negrete, Ratner, Step Up co-managers Rachel Monroe and Susan Gleason, and the Rev. Joan MacPherson of Main Street Congregational Church.

AMESBURY — Two Amesbury High School graduates have received $500 scholarships from Step Up Thrift Shop.

Ceiligh Cacho-Negrete and Evi Ratner were awarded the scholarships Sunday at the Main Street Congregational Church worship service. The awards were presented by Rachel Monroe and Susan Gleason, co-managers of the thrift shop.

The one-time scholarships recognize participation in the church. High school graduates entering college or vocational degree programs are eligible to apply.

Cacho-Negrete will attend Wellesley College and Ratner will attend Mount Holyoke this fall.

For more information about Main Street Congregational Church and Step Up Thrift Shop, go to www.main-street-church.org.

