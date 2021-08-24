Amesbury High grads awarded scholarships

AMESBURY — Two Amesbury High School graduates have received $500 scholarships from Step Up Thrift Shop.
Ceiligh Cacho-Negrete and Evi Ratner were awarded the scholarships Sunday at the Main Street Congregational Church worship service. The awards were presented by Rachel Monroe and Susan Gleason, co-managers of the thrift shop.
The one-time scholarships recognize participation in the church. High school graduates entering college or vocational degree programs are eligible to apply.
Cacho-Negrete will attend Wellesley College and Ratner will attend Mount Holyoke this fall.
For more information about Main Street Congregational Church and Step Up Thrift Shop, go to www.main-street-church.org.
