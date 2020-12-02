AMESBURY — Classes will be back in session at Amesbury Middle and High schools beginning Thursday morning and the city’s acting superintendent said they are ready to go.
Although students in the city’s elementary schools have been attending class since late September due to technological complications, older students have been learning at home.
Elizabeth McAndrews ended the 2019-20 school year as the high school principal but will be welcoming the high school and middle school students back to class as the acting superintendent.
“I feel like we have been ready, buildingwise, for a very long time now,” she said. “It’s not like the typical beginning of school at the end of the summer, it is more about being excited to see the kids who we haven’t seen in, I don’t know how many months.”
At the high school, students will be separated into a pair of cohorts with the Red Cohort attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays while the White Cohort will go to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Middle school students have also been separated into two cohorts based upon their team color. Cohort A consists of the aqua, blue, green and yellow teams and will attend class on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Cohort B — the lime, red, white and orange teams — will go to the middle school on Thursdays and Fridays, and will be the first ones back in class Thursday.
Students can be dropped off at the middle school beginning at 7:20 a.m. Students should go to their designated location (signs will be posted) and classes will begin at 7:45 a.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required in all school buildings. Classes will begin at the high school at 7:40 a.m.
“The kids are beyond ready to come back,” McAndrews said. “I think that the adults in both of the buildings are excited but nervous. There is a transition and there is the unknown, but I would say that there is an undercurrent of excitement for most people. They are excited to be able to see the kids and work with them in person.”
