AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School Class of 2021 has had unusual junior and senior years but some normalcy may be on the way.
Students have been using a hybrid learning model for most of the school year but will return to full day, in-person learning April 26 and many traditional, year-end activities will soon follow.
In July, the school held a socially distanced graduation at Landry Memorial Stadium.
Acting Principal Danielle Ricci said last year's experience has given her administration the confidence to offer an almost completely traditional graduation at Landry Memorial Stadium on June 4 at 7 p.m.
"We were one of the schools that waited until July to hold an in-person graduation ceremony last year," Ricci said. "So we have a pretty good blueprint. We had four guests per graduate last year but I believe the state is upping that to six. They will still need to be distanced from other families but we are very lucky to have a stadium that has the capacity to do that."
Ricci said the first order of business in the return to some normalcy is planning for a traditional — if modified — junior prom at the high school May 21.
"We're having a tent installed for lunches anyways," Ricci said. "So, we are looking to do a tented, outdoor prom right at the high school."
Although seniors have traditionally been invited to attend the junior prom, that will not be the case in 2021, according to the acting principal.
"This will be a junior-only prom with no outside grade-level or out-of-school dates," Ricci said. "It will be junior students only to remain within capacity for gathering sizes."
Ricci said she and her administration are still considering a promenade at Amesbury Public Library before the prom but she did not want to commit to the event just yet. The last junior prom was held in May 2019.
The school may also hold a senior dinner dance.
"We are looking at holding some version of that as well," Ricci said. "We're still awaiting some guidelines from the state on food and dancing and all of that stuff. But we are tentatively planning an outdoor venue at (The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm) in Salisbury. Either way, we hope they can all be together."
An annual senior Sing Out celebration is also in the works at the high school.
"Typically, that is a school assembly and it is where the seniors are sent off," Ricci said. "Some of the students sing, some of the students dance, and they share class superlatives and that type of thing."
Although the entire school takes part in the Sing Out celebration, most of the event will probably be held virtually this year, according to Ricci.
"This will be a seniors-only celebration but we will livestream it out to parents or anyone else who wants to watch," Ricci said.
Ricci added that she is entertaining the idea of an online baccalaureate. The acting principal said she feels that she and fellow educators are ready to return to school April 26.
"Hopefully, everyone has a little bit of understanding as we move back into the swing of things," Ricci said. "Some people haven't been back into school in over a year but we are very excited to have a little bit of normalcy at the end of the school year."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.