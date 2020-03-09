AMESBURY — Engineering and technology students at Amesbury High School are upgrading their education thanks to a big gift from an alumnus.
Joseph Kardek, chief information security officer for Dodge & Cox and a member of the Class of 1978, was inducted into the Amesbury Educational Foundation’s Hall of Honor in May.
At the time, Kardek and his wife, Odette, pledged to donate $50,000 to help Amesbury High with technology upgrades, but the school ended up installing $61,000 worth of new engineering computers last month thanks to Kardek.
The computers were installed in the school's technology labs over February break and have been a big hit with technology teachers Jim Galante and Stan Fronki.
"These are good machines and they are made to handle what I teach," Galante said. "They can really help (the students) prepare for engineering, chemical engineering, technology, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, stuff like that."
Galante said the new equipment has already made a difference for his students.
"It's like day and night, really," Galante said. "They used to load the software and go off and do something else because it took about two minutes for the software to load. Now, it is right there for them. What a difference. Each computer has two monitors and they can do their assignment on one and do CAD stuff on the other. It is really cool."
Galante said he's been able to use industry standard software thanks to the new computers.
“SolidWorks is my CAD software of choice,” Galante said. “But I also do some programming.”
The computer overhaul took about a week's work, according to Galante.
“It has been fantastic,” Principal Elizabeth McAndrews said. “The kids have been blown away by the speed of the machines, which is noticeable to them right away and the type of work they can do with them. They tell me that rendering only takes minutes instead of hours."
McAndrews gave thanks to Kardek for his generous donation.
“I can only express my incredible gratitude to Joe Kardek and his family for their incredible generosity," McAndrews said. "They are providing opportunities for the students here at Amesbury High School that they would not have had. What a gift for our kids."
Galante also thanked Kardek.
"This is a great opportunity for the kids," Galante said. "It really propels us forward. A lot of these kids want to go into engineering because they are good in math and to give them a chance to come down here and play with this stuff is really good for them."
Kardek was not available for comment.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
