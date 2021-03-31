AMESBURY — The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative is expected to host weekend, second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout most of April.
This Saturday’s clinic on April 3 is already full but another second dose clinic is also scheduled for Sunday, April 4 from noon until 8 p.m.
Future weekend clinics have also been planned, but not yet confirmed for Saturday, April, 10 and Sunday, April 12, as well as Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18.
To make an appointment for a first dose go to https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/1560224906.
Appointments are open for people in eligible groups only, with the highest risk population receiving top priority.
Patients will be asked for their name, date of birth, phone number, race, ethnicity, insurance information and email when making an appointment.
Each patient will receive an email confirmation of their appointments and are asked to check their junk/spam folders if they don't see one.
People who receive their first vaccination dose at Amesbury High School will get an appointment for their second dose while they are there.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative is partnership between Amesbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury and Newburyport.
Vaccine clinics are available to all Massachusetts residents while roughly 25% of the doses have been reserved for local residents.
Amesbury High School is located at 5 Highland St. Motorists are asked to follow signs for parking and enter through the gymnasium entrance.
