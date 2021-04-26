AMESBURY — Although the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the Class of 2020’s senior year and erased any semblance of a traditional experience for the Class of 2021, three Amesbury High School seniors said they’re looking at the past year and a half as their true – and somewhat bitter – education.
“I like to think we’re the group that persevered,” Marcus Naughton said. “But I also feel like anyone in this situation would have done the same thing. I think anyone would try to pull through.”
Amesbury High students have spent the majority of the current school year in a hybrid learning model that sees half of each class attending school in person one day and at home the next. The school shift backs to a full-time, in-person learning model today, marking the first time the Class of 2021 will all be in the same building at the same time since March 13, 2020.
Andrew Mahoney said having his junior and senior years in the midst of a pandemic has only strengthened his resolve to be more self-reliant.
“I think I have personally become more of an individual now and have been taking things on on my own,” Mahoney said. “I also kind of live in my own world now. Before all of this, I was so involved in the school and all that. Now, that this has taken such a toll on everybody in the school, I have been able to step back and look at what I want to do and what is happening. I know that I can take control of my own life and get rid of all this and still enjoy everything that I want to do.”
A classmate, Sydney Calderwood, was voted the “most spirited” by her class, but the 18-year-old has found her school spirit waning because of the pandemic.
“I was really looking forward to the rallies at the football games and senior celebration and all of those things,” Calderwood said. “But we’ve had none of that. We really kind of feel like we’re almost forgotten about. It’s really been kind of lackluster.”
Mahoney said much of high school’s best traditional moments, such as the junior prom, went out the window when the pandemic hit. “We really got cut short in a lot of things,” Mahoney said. “We got our prom taken away from us when everything hit. This year, we were not allowed to schedule or have anything. The junior class now is having a hard time scheduling a venue and we won’t be able to go to that because of the capacity limits.”
The Class of 2021 is planning tentative Senior Week events, but everything still remains up in the air, according to Mahoney.
“I feel like we’re having an experience that is similar to the Class of 2020,” he said. “But I also feel like we got it a little bit worse in a way. We have all been out of school so much longer now. In fact, I’m still going remotely. I only have one class a day that I have to join. So I have one Zoom call and I’m out of there at like 10:20.”
Calderwood said she thinks the upcoming, five relatively normal weeks of school before graduation are better than nothing.
“I wish there was more to it but you take what you can get,” she said. “School has been a big part of my life. I enjoyed going there and seeing people and interacting with everyone. So I am excited to be able to see everybody and have as close to a full school as we can.”
Mahoney confessed to being “fed up” with all of the rules and regulations that accompanied the latter half of his junior year and his entire senior year.
“A lot of people are just ready to go,” he said. “There is a whole other group of kids that I don’t see anymore and I don’t talk to anymore. I’m not in school, they are not in school. We don’t even have the same classes and you can’t even see them in the school. It’s just a whole different kind of thing right now and wearing masks as well just changes everyone’s personality in a certain way. Know what I mean?”
Calderwood agreed that a masked student body makes for a muted social experience.
“You can’t even smile at people anymore because they don’t even know you’re doing it,”Calderwood said.
Naughton’s brother Alex graduated with the the Class of 2020 and is attending Emerson College. Alex said the Class of 2021 has gotten a rawer deal than his. “We got lucky, we had a junior prom and that is the one thing that they have been super looking forward to,” he said. “We also had an in-person graduation. That was a little bit weird and it was at the end of our senior year. But we were all just like, ‘OK, we just have to deal with this.’ But I think it is so much worse for them.”
Calderwood will be attending Colby-Sawyer College in the fall and Mahoney is headed for the University of New Hampshire. Marcus Naughton, on the other hand, said online college visits and socially distanced future classes hold no attraction for him.
“I’m not really into the whole online college thing,” Naughton said. “So I’m not really going to do college this year. Maybe, I will work and then do college next year.”
Calderwood said her most recent high school experiences have taught her that she can’t take much for granted in life.
“You really have to live your life to the fullest as much as you can,” she said.
