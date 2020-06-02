AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School class of 2020 will celebrate their graduation just as they always did, together and in person at Landry Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 19.
"Without a doubt, this is what the students wanted," AHS Principal Elizabeth McAndrews said. "Parents have also reached out to express their desire to have an in-person graduation. The feeling was, 'if we can, let's do it.' So we're going to do it."
The Class of 2020 graduation ceremony had been scheduled for Friday, June 5, but the pandemic canceled both the current school year and graduation.
According to McAndrews, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave its graduation guidance to public schools late last month. Although the Amesbury ceremony will take place in person, public health will be the order of the day.
McAndrews said a maximum of four immediate family members will be allowed inside the stadium and all involved will need to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
"We're not sure what the number will be yet but it will be in between two and four," she said. "All the families will need to be six feet away from others," and everyone must wear a mask.
McAndrews said the planned July graduation is still subject to change by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Graduation speakers including valedictorian John Nelson will be allowed to remove their face masks when giving their speeches.
"We're also working on the logistics to determine the safest, most efficient way to let guests into the stadium," McAndrews said. "We are looking at four different entry points and assigning families to either the home side or the visitors' side, based upon where their child is sitting. That way they have the best possible vantage point."
Any graduate, family member, school personnel or others who may be feeling sick that day or are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to attend the ceremony.
McAndrews also asked that anyone particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, as well as children under 5 years old, not attend graduation. In addition, she said no one will be able to remain in the stadium, the stands, or on the field after the ceremony.
"It won't be the same but this will give us a chance to celebrate them," the principal said. "I am looking forward to it and I am so excited that we have the opportunity for our Class of 2020 to have an in-person graduation. At least a portion of their family will be able to see them receive their diplomas."
