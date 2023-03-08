AMESBURY — Bragging rights are on the line as the Amesbury High School faculty prepare for the battle of their lives. After all, there can only be one sumo champion.
Students and the community have been invited to the school gym on Wednesday to watch faculty members battle it out in a sumo wrestling tournament. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $7.
Ten to 12 faculty members will participate in addition to the school’s two police resource officers, with all of them competing in big blowup sumo suits. Combatants will meet in a set area and attempt to drive each other out of it.
The prize?
“Bragging rights to be known as the toughest teacher in the building,” Class of 2024 adviser Emi Burrell said.
The Class of 2024 and the Yearbook Club have collaborated to put together this fundraising event, according to Principal Danielle Ricci.
“It’s a fun new idea that the students came up with,” she said. “Every year, the students are coming up with new ideas and this is a fun, new one to try to raise some money, but I think more importantly to have some fun and see our staff outside of the classroom in a different sort of way.”
Ricci said the event has created a buzz at the school.
“Our staff’s excited to participate. I think the kids are really excited to attend, so hopefully it rallies some good attendance and excitement from our school community,” she said.
Burrell explained how she helped the students refine their idea for the event.
“So some of the kids started to have a discussion about: Imagine if this teacher were to go into a battle with that teacher, who do you think would win? and they started making brackets and I overheard their conversation and I was like, this would be a really great idea if we get rid of the crazy part and we can make it fun,” she said.
Burrell said she suggested the sumo wrestling tournament and everyone was onboard. She explained that this event would be perfect for drawing in a large crowd to raise money for the Class of 2024 and the Yearbook Club.
Burrell said she is particularly happy to provide a memorable night for the Class of 2024, noting that the students were unable to go on their planned Disney trip while in middle school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having the school be involved in students bringing together has been our main goal,” she said. “And so any event that we are able to do that, we love it. So we are hoping that we have a huge turnout and that we are making an event that’s highly motivating to see your teachers in a different light. I think it is just exciting.”
Burrell said she would love to see some alumni attend the event.
“They have had these teachers before and I don’t think the high school has seen an event like this before,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
