AMESBURY — Personal fans and face masks were must-have accessories Sunday as Amesbury High School seniors celebrated with a traditional graduation ceremony at Landry Memorial Stadium.
The class of 139 asked the high school administration for an in-person graduation as opposed to a drive-in or drive-thru ceremony. Principal Elizabeth McAndrews and her administration listened to the students and held a socially distanced graduation ceremony but it was amid 90-degree-plus weather.
Valedictorian and class President John Nelson told the crowd he had taken the time he had spent with his classmates for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
“The past months have been tumultuous,” Nelson said. “But through isolation and quarantine, I have truly come to realize the importance of those around me.”
Nelson said he began to miss his 6:55 a.m. wake-up every day as the quarantine drew on and on.
“The hardest thing was not being able to see your school friends potentially ever again,” Nelson said. “And by school friends, I don’t mean the people you hang out with on summer nights or on weekends. I mean the people who sit next to you in your third-block class for a quarter of the year, or the people your teacher assigns you to work with.
“These people seem to leave your life as soon as they enter it, but their influence is to not be overlooked,” he added. “This person you may not see past the stop sign at the bottom of the hill, makes your day better, even if you cannot appreciate it at first.”
McAndrews told the graduates they are all headed into a new phase in life.
“Over the past four months, you have proven that not only can you survive but that you can thrive in the most uncertain time in our history,” McAndrews said. “For each of you, I imagine that there were times where you were really angry, especially when you think about losing the best part of your senior year. I know there were other times where you were really frustrated that you were not permitted to do many things that you wanted to do.
“In talking with some of you, I also know that this time of quarantine was filled with so much anxiety and uncertainty. For a long period of time, you were not able to interact with your friends in person,” she added. “Being virtual all the time made it difficult to read people and to see what they were really thinking. It was easy to second-guess yourself. But you have learned and grown from those experiences.”
Salutatorian Melissa Andolfato addressed the crowd with an original “spoken word poem” because, she said, 2020 has been anything but conventional.
“Our generation will continue to navigate a forest with no trails, formed by years of seeds planted with distaste that have sprouted into great oaks of division, overgrown with suffocating ivy of the young, rightfully defaced,” Andolfato said. “Although today we are graduating, this is just the beginning. We all have distinct dreams, our own post-high school prophecy. So when you finally wake up, do not go back to sleep. Let yourself soar, never chained by the pursuit to be a commodity.”
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni told the graduates the story of a 6-year-old boy who found a way to remove an 18-wheeler stuck on a bridge when adults could not.
The little boy, according to Fulgoni, simply said, “Why don’t they just let the air out of the tires?”
“Never lose your capacity to imagine, create and dream as you did when you were 6 years old,” Fulgoni said. “It is surely the best chance we have to solve the problems we face today.”
