AMESBURY — Amesbury High School's Class of 2020 will have a traditional – but socially distant — graduation ceremony Sunday morning at Landry Memorial Stadium.
This group of 139 of the city's most recent alumni last gathered as a class on their original graduation date, June 5, to sign each other's yearbooks and take part in a bus parade across Amesbury and South Hampton, New Hampshire.
Coming as a group to sign yearbooks that Friday morning were Brian Birmingham, Ethan Catania, Nolan McGrath, Thomas Sewell, Tucker Molin, Jaden Kelliher, John Nelson, Jimmy Gjikopulli and Cam Chambers.
Birmingham has been accepted to the University of New Hampshire but said he is not sure if he is going to attend in person come September.
"My school is going to try to open in the fall but we will see," Birmingham said.
All of the young men agreed it was "very important" to have a traditional graduation as opposed to a drive-thru or drive-in ceremony.
"This is the end of a chapter in our lives and in order to move on, you really want to close that chapter before you move on to another one," Nelson said. "We will always be friends with each other, even if we are going to different places. But this is that kind of final moment to remember each other and the people that you will never really see again. That is really, really important to all of us."
Kelliher said he and his classmates are very happy they will be taking part in an in-person graduation.
"So many high schools around here are just having the principals drive by and hand them their diploma," Kelliher said. "But we're going to have a real graduation. We give a huge shoutout to (the high school) administration. They have really given it the extra effort."
Kelliher said he and his friends understand their senior class has been treated unlike any other in recent memory and he tried to put the first half of 2020 in historic perspective.
"People might be saying that we got a bad deal but I don't know about that," Kelliher said. "We learned that, during World War II, a lot of the seniors had to leave in the middle of the school year to go fight the war. So I feel like this really doesn't hold much comparison to that."
Kelliher also said their shared sacrifice this year will make them all stronger as they move on in their lives.
"The connections we have with other people are only going to be stronger," Nelson said. "You realize how important those people are."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.