Amesbury High students glad to be back full time

AMESBURY — Monday began early for Amesbury High School's Class of 2021, who celebrated their return to full-time classroom learning with a long-delayed Senior Sunrise.
While elementary school students returned to full-time classroom learning April 5, high school and middle school students had to wait until Monday to make their return.
High school seniors made their way to the school's parking at 6:30 a.m., where they parked their Class of 2021-decorated cars and watched the sun come up together.
"It seems like everyone is really excited to be back," class President Xavier Roy said. "This morning's Senior Sunrise was the first, real senior event we've gotten to have so far. It was kind of nice."
Although Amesbury High students have been attending classes in person since fall, they had been doing so in a dual cohort model, which, depending on the day, saw half of the class learning in person and the other attending school remotely.
Monday morning also marked the first time that seniors had been all together since March 2020.
Ethan Rowe said he felt like he had a decent junior year of high school last year, but added that his senior year has left much to be desired.
"You hear that a lot," Roy said. "But I want to hope that we will make the most of it."
Roy added that he and his classmates are looking forward to many of the traditional Senior Week activities, such as the dinner dance and graduation ceremony.
"Hopefully, this will be a good rest of the year," he said. "We have already planned out our Senior Week and we just want to keep it going."
History teacher Jared Brandwein said he had a case of the first-day "jitters" Sunday night.
"I think we're all knocking off the rust," Brandwein said. "This week is really going to be an endurance test. A lot of the students are used to being at home, doing asynchronous work. They were doing the work but they also had the luxury of rolling out of bed. Now, they have to be here five days a week."
Brandwein said Monday reminded him of hitting the gym after a long hiatus.
"It's one of those things we all love to say that we want to do," he said. "We love the idea of being back and, afterwards, you feel better because you have that endorphin rush when you have done it. Sometimes, being in class may not be as liberal as being at home but I think it is a good workout being here. It is tougher to be here in person but at the end of the day, it will probably feel better."
Freshman Jackson Stanley said he was glad to be back in full-time classes but was dealing with a bit of an adjustment.
"It was easy to get up this morning but going through the day has been a little tough," Stanley said. "I am happy to see all of my friends."
Stanley said he was finding himself getting used to beginning-of-the-school-year adjustments in late April.
"It's a whole different building with different people," he said. "Last year, we were at the top of the class, now we are back down at the bottom."
Acting high school Principal Danielle Ricci said Monday went well.
"We knew there would be bumps in the road but everyone has been incredibly flexible," Ricci said. "From the kids to the families to the teachers and the staff, everyone has been very understanding and excited to be back."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
