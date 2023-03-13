AMESBURY — The school year can be a mental drain and a mental marathon at the same time, which is why Amesbury High School is looking out for the wellness of its students and staff.
On Friday, the Partnership of Amesbury Community and Teens, or PACT, will sponsor the first “Treat Yo Self” day of wellness for students and staff at the school. Students will hear from a keynote speaker from the wellness group Minding Your Mind. There will be about 18 wellness workshops organized by community volunteers.
PACT Coordinator Kelly McKora said they worked for a couple of months to come up with areas of wellness that would benefit students the most.
“The (PACT Youth Coalition) narrowed it down to coping skills, physical health and nutrition as three areas that would be good to focus the wellness fair on,” she said.
“So we gathered up about 18 speakers from the local community that represent different areas of wellness, whether it be mental health, substance recovery, nutrition or martial arts,” McKora added. “So we have a really diverse set of speakers sharing their knowledge sets and their information, and providing some more tools and skills for the kids.”
She explained how the event would unfold.
“We have a keynote speaker coming in and she’s going to share her recovery story and how self-care has kind of been the thing that sustains her well-being,” McKora said. “And then after that, we’ll break up into 18 different sessions. The way we went about organizing it is the youth were able to select their top three and then we assigned them until each session filled up, so between 20 and 30 students per session.”
McKora said the PACT Youth Coalition was great in providing feedback.
“They are extremely excited because a lot of what they have shared with us are the things that they’re hearing from their peers,” McKora said.
She said students will not be the only ones benefiting from the wellness day.
“After the youth session, we also wanted to make sure that the core of the individuals that are supporting our youth, the teachers, had some time to learn some new skills on how to not only to support their youth, but to support themselves. So we’ll have seven different sessions for the staff after the youth sessions,” McKora said.
Principal Danielle Ricci explained how March can be one of the most difficult months of the year for students and staff.
“We always talk about it as one of the longest months of the school year. There are no vacations or holidays, so March can be challenging and I think it’s good timing to be able to offer an event like this,” Ricci said.
McKora said this event is all about showing students they have a voice.
“When they speak up and we listen, we can do a lot of things together. This is one way of listening to our youth and bringing to them what they are feeling that they need to live their best life,” McKora said.
Amesbury Innovation High students are also welcome to attend.
