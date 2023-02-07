AMESBURY — Usually students would have to wait until after the school bell to visit a carnival. But next week, Amesbury High's annual carnival returns to the school for its third year, according to organizers.
“Winter carnival is run by our Student Advisory Council and it was an event that started during COVID in the year that we went mostly remote and hybrid,” Amesbury High School Principal Danielle Ricci said, regarding the Feb. 17, event.
Ricci went on to explain that the carnival, which will take place this year from 1 to 2:30 p.m., was an effort to bring students together in a safe way. And based on its initial success it was decided to bring it back even though it was no longer driven by COVID.
“It's a nice opportunity for our students and staff to come together in a more social way,” Ricci said.
Ricci said that carnival is but one of many events the Student Advisory Council organizes throughout the year at school. But as a far as the winter carnival goes, Ricci said her favorite part was the interactions it generates.
“It's great to see them interacting with each other, having fun and just again, building relationships.”
AHS senior and Student Advisory Council Chairperson Solace Yee echoed Ricci’s sentiment regarding growing the relationship between staff and students.
“The teachers really enjoy helping out. They like chaperoning and running the events as well,” Yee said. “We have a teacher who is bringing in her own karaoke set because that's something she loves to do. She loves to sing, so she gets to share that with the school community, which is really nice to foster that connection between students of all grades and the faculty as well.”
Yee said the carnival features many outdoor events.
“We're going to have cornhole, horseshoes, street hockey, basketball, one of our teachers is running karaoke, and we are doing Jenga indoors and puzzles and chess if you don't want to go outside,” Yee said.
Other events include an outdoor scavenger hunt, Pictionary and trivia games.
"So we have a lot planned," Yee said.
Yee said the event has been successful in bringing the student body together.
“When we started it my sophomore year, it was just something where you could really get together as a school and have a connection, not even just between students of your own grade, but you get to really connect with students of all different grades,” Yee said. “We do rallies and we do have class fundraisers, but this is special because it brings all grades together. They're not competing against each other and just get to have fun.”
