AMESBURY — After months of searching, the city found a new face to lead the Department of Public Works with Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office announcing Thursday the hiring of former Rutland DPW Director Joseph Buckley.
The city’s hunt began in late December when it announced that DPW Director Rob Desmarias would step down after more than 20 years of service. City Engineer and Director of Watershed and Infrastructure Peter Manor stepped in as interim director, but left the city after serving his final day April 14.
Buckley’s start date is May 15, with the City Council appointment expected May 23.
Gove said she is excited to have Buckley start in his new position.
“I look forward to having Joe on our team. He has the experience and skillset we were looking for, values communication and quality, and articulated a thoughtful approach to this important work,” Gove said.
Buckley began his career in Worcester in 1995, managing its sewer operations for 12 years as assistant director. Since 2019, he has been DPW director in Rutland, another community in Worcester County.
Former Rutland interim Town Administrator Gary Kellaher said he was the town’s DPW director before Buckley took over and that he enjoyed working with him.
“He’s certainly very knowledgeable and more than capable to perform all the tasks that are involved,” Kellaher said. “He crosses his t’s and dots his i’s. He’s a good guy.”
Kellaher said he is happy for Buckley making the move to Amesbury since his family will be closer to the city.
“I know his wife is looking forward to that and I think it’s very good for him. He’s very excited,” Kellaher said.
Buckley has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UMass-Lowell and a graduate certificate in local government leadership and management from Suffolk University in Boston.
Buckley said the job of a public works director is to be “a day-to-day problem solver.”
“It is easy to get wrapped up in the public works projects people see, like a newly paved road or walkway, or critical operations like snowplowing, but I also have experience in the important tasks people sometimes take for granted, like safe drinking water, responsible operations of sewer systems, drainage infrastructure and impacts to river systems,” he said.
“Amesbury Public Works supports the folks who live, work and simply stop by there,” Buckley added. “I am honored and looking forward to being part of the team whose goal is to meet those needs today and into the future.”
City Council President Nick Wheeler said he is happy to see someone step into the role.
“Obviously, Rob Desmaris left some big shoes to be filled, so I am glad that the position is filled,” Wheeler said.
Gove thanked Manor for his service as the city searched for a permanent hire.
“Peter Manor did a great job as our interim director, allowing us the time to engage in a thoughtful search process to find the right candidate for this position,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
