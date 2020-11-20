AMESBURY — A rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city is a case of community spread, according to the mayor
In a weekly update from the city Wednesday, Amesbury reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August, seven in September, and then 32 in October and 49 so far this month.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said the increasing number of cases in the city is not a surprise.
"The numbers are certainly on the rise and increasing rapidly but it is not unique to our community or those around us," Gove said. "This is not something that wasn't predicted. I think we did feel like things were under control in the midsummer but that was something that was also anticipated. It is a tough reality to face and something that we are all dealing with."
She said the relative warm weather and humidity of mid- to late summer helped keep the number of confirmed cases down. Now that people are spending more time inside, the confirmed cases are increasing and the recent jump appears to be a case of community spread, rather than any one event.
"We are not currently seeing a lot of spread in our long-term care facilities," she said. "We are not seeing high transmission in our schools and we are not seeing any clusters. We are seeing a lot of household spread and neighborhood spread. This is from people who are being more casual among their household and close family.
"They start to think that they have established this bubble so they feel all right being in close proximity without masks and are maybe being less diligent about handwashing and things like that," Gove said.
The acting health director, Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, agreed, noting, "There hasn't been one specific facility or a party from which came 50 cases. That is just not how it is right now. Right now, you have ones and twos in a household spread throughout the entire city. ... It is more like when people catch the flu in wintertime. There are cases dotted throughout our city."
The coming winter and the cold and flu season can also cause people to lower their guard at this time of the year, according to Gove.
"We are also seeing very mild symptoms," she said. "Folks feel OK and maybe a little bit off, which can happen at this time of the year. They may think it's a head cold or a headache and they are not taking the precautions that they should be taking at home. So, when we see one go down in a household, you will see four or five go down in a household. That impacts our numbers, the case count and the whole house."
In spite of the rising number of positive tests in Amesbury, Gove said, "We are seeing less people needing to be intubated and we have not seen recent fatalities. It is just a very different experience right now. We are seeing a lot of new cases but more people are being tested, both as a precautionary measure and there are more testing sites."
Although state officials in many parts of the country are urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving, Gove fears many will, leading to a greater spread of the virus.
"That really is the type of transmission that we are seeing within the household," she said.
"People are going to gather and they are going to start talking at their dinner tables. They may have some family members who they have in their bubble come over and see some transmission within the family," Gove added, urging residents to stay home and only eat with people from their household while connecting with other family members and friends virtually.
"Have a small dinner and talk to folks on the phone," Gove said. "FaceTime and Zoom are great tools."
College students returning home for winter break is also a concern for the mayor.
"High school-aged friends are going to want to see their college-aged friends," she said. "I am very worried that that will become its own superspreader type of event."
