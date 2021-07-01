AMESBURY — The threat of thunderstorms couldn't keep the city's first Pride Month celebration from taking place in the Upper Millyard for at least a little while Wednesday afternoon.
"We wanted to make the invisible visible," co-organizer Rachel Yee said. "This is an at-risk population, especially for youth. They can wind up homeless and have a higher suicide rate. So it is really important for them to see their community come out and love them, and that they are safe here."
Christine Cooke started the Amesbury #Pride Facebook page along with Yee in 2017 to give members of the city's LGBTQ+ community an online presence.
"A lot of people in Amesbury are looking for that community and, it's not that it lacks it, but they are looking for that community that gives people someone else to connect with," Cooke said. "My son has some friends who are in the similar boat and don't quite know who they are yet. They are exploring different sexualities and all of that and I just wanted to start an environment that is safe for them ... and is inclusive."
Amesbury #Pride hosted the Family Pride Celebration at Amesbury Public Library last weekend and wanted to mark the end of Pride Month with the city's first Pride Celebration at Al Capp Amphitheater.
About 50 people of all ages, including acting Police Chief Craig Bailey, Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush and District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, took part in the celebration, which included face painting and temporary tattoo making before thundershowers roared through the area 40 minutes later — quickly sending everyone home.
"This is just the perfect opportunity for people who are like-minded to connect and get to know each other in person," Cooke said. "I admit we did it on short notice, we really didn't get to do a lot of planning but this is for the entire community. The LGBT community and allies and anybody that believes that love is just love."
Mayor Kassandra Gove was on hand before the rain started.
"I love to see our residents planning events that they want to see in their community," Gove said. "I appreciate all the hard work they did to make this happen and hope there is more of it."
Sophia Himmel, 12, said she was having a good time.
"I like that people can come together and support each other and have fun together," She said.
Although the celebration was not an official city event, it was organized for everyone to enjoy during Amesbury Days week, Cooke said.
"This is a good way to let people know that Amesbury is open and welcome to all," Cooke said. "I'm very excited to see the people of Amesbury come out and support each other and have a good time. We are right in the middle of Amesbury Days as well. So I was hoping that we could kind of grab on to that momentum, as well."
Musician Jennifer Mitchell performed through Ironic Music Booking Agency and The Flatbread Co., which offered a Pride Month meal deal.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
