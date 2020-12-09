AMESBURY — The holiday season has become a big deal for members of one Amesbury family who are about to get their 15 minutes of fame Thursday morning, Dec. 10.
South Martin Road resident Kyle Mallett and his family have been hosting a holiday light show on their front lawn for the past three Christmas seasons. The Amesbury Holiday House light show features over 60,000 Christmas lights and saw well over 1,000 people come to visit last winter.
Mallett said he was surprised to hear from a producer from ABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan last week. The morning talk show producers wanted to do a segment about the Amesbury Holiday House.
Mallett quickly agreed and he, his wife Sarah and their children Bradley and Kyleigh gathered together to do a self-taped interview for the show Wednesday morning.
"They got interviews with a couple of families across the United States and we were one of them. So we put a laptop up on top of a TV tray and a couple of boxes in order to get the right height for the camera," Mallett said. "They were asking questions about the display and the mishap we had earlier this year with our 40-foot mega tree that ended up getting destroyed in a windstorm. It was a good time, it was fun."
Mallett said that both hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest seemed to enjoy the interview as much as he and his family did.
"It was a fun interaction," Mallett said. "Kelly told Ryan that he was about to see what it is like to have kids. My son ended up doing a little finger dance and Kelly and Ryan ended up dancing along to it at the end of the segment."
The Amesbury Holiday House light show runs every 20 minutes from 6 until 8 p.m. each night until Wednesday, Dec. 23, and has been going strong for the past week.
"We are running a shorter show but we are running it more times right now," Mallett said. "That really allows us to make sure everyone stays safe and, so far that has worked well. Typically, from my experience, the early part of December is not when things are busy. Once we get closer to Christmas, it will get even busier."
The Malletts have been taking donations for Toys for Tots during their holiday light shows and have also been raising money this year to help a friend whose 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with late infantile metacromatic leukodystrophy.
Mallet and his family are expected to be featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan running on ABC Thursday morning (Dec. 10) at 9 a.m.
Amesbury Holiday House Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AmesburyHolidayHouse.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.