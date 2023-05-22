AMESBURY — The Amesbury Public Library continues to nurture the next generation of poets by giving the winners of its 20th annual Kids Poetry Contest a chance to read their prose to the community.
The public reading was held Friday, May 12, after narrowing down 119 poems to six honorable mentions and 17 winners. Submissions were open to kids from kindergarten through fifth-grade.
Current Amesbury Poet Laureate Ellie O’Leary, Amesbury Elementary School teacher Bruce McBrien, and Amesbury High School junior Ruby Moulton served as judges.
Head of Youth Services Clare Dombrowski explained that not only winners but honorable mentions read their poems to the roughly 65 people who gathered at the library.
“It is always a great thing to see the kids doing public speaking and reading their own work. That was definitely well received by our audience,” Dombrowski said.
McBrien similarly said that he enjoyed being able to listen to the kids perform their poems to a live crowd, with the audience keeping with poetry reading tradition and snapping rather than clapping to show their appreciation. He shared a moment that stood out to him.
“What really hit home for me was one child that did not receive an award this year, they said, ‘well I still have next year and the year after and I’ll get better every year.’ and I thought that was wonderful. It’s just that they want to keep writing and perhaps win an award a different year,” McBrien said.
McBrien explained how he became involved as a judge.
“My daughter works at the library as a children’s librarian, and they were in need of judges. A couple judges they were counting on were not able to participate, so she just reached out and asked if I’d do it, and I said sure I will,” McBrien said.
He said it was a fun experience being able to look over the different submissions.
“I went through them myself and really enjoyed reading them all. Came up with some that really rang home for me and really either made me think or smile or brought some kind of emotion,” McBrien said.
He said that after reading the entries he met virtually with the other two judges, describing their decision making process in picking the winners as “surprisingly straightforward.”
“We all had such similar responses,” McBrien said.
Dombrowski emphasized the event would not be possible if people did not come out to encourage the kids.
“They’ve got lots of support from family and friends and community,” Dombrowski said.
Participants selected to perform were Hannah Belanger, Parker Emerson, Naia Poulack, Izzy Elman Wong, Nora Akelian, Olivia Riley, Graham MacDonald, Dean Jewett, Eliza McCrady, Emilia Patel, Beatrice Wood, Harley Cellemme, Lucy Bell Paquette, Nayla Perez, Xavier Mack, Cadence Beams, Miriam Pruna, Madelyn Beams, Lucy Pope, Gwendolyn Monell, Louisa Soodik, Nova Napoleon, and Ricky Mack.
The winners got prize packs including journals and local gift cards thanks to funding from the Friends of the Amesbury Library.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
