AMESBURY — The City Council unanimously approved a $4.9 million, "one-twelfth" operating budget for July, but a 15-year tax increment financing deal for a new hotel did not meet the approval of the Finance Committee on Tuesday night.
The committee held a virtual meeting when Mayor Kassandra Gove's administration presented a proposed tax increment financing deal with Archgrove Hospitality to build a $16 million, 6,500-square-foot hotel at the corner of Elm Street and Route 110.
The New Hampshire-based company used tax increment financing — which temporarily lowers the company's tax bills before slowly raising them as an economic incentive — when it built and opened the $10 million, 92-room Hampton Inn Amesbury on Elm Street in 2016.
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland told the committee that Archgrove is requesting a 15-year, $834,419 TIF for the proposed hotel, which she said would create 18 jobs.
"If this TIF is not received, they will not be able to proceed with this project," Cleveland said.
Adrienne Lennon told fellow committee members that the project was a "firm no" for her.
"I don't think we need another hotel at that intersection," Lennon said. "This does not bring in new diversity in business. So it doesn't make real economic sense."
Lennon said the hotel is "not the right project for that location."
"The developer does not need the help," she said. "Those hotels at the intersection of either side of Elm Street are always booked."
Nicholas Wheeler agreed and said the city has "bent over backwards" to help make the project happen.
"As I think more and more about this, I am offended," he said.
Wheeler said he had a "real problem" with the way the TIF was presented and the lack of information from Archgrove. The committee voted 7-2 to refer the proposal back to the City Council with a negative recommendation, with Pam Gilday and Tim Kisieleski voting in opposition.
Wheeler said, "If the applicant wanted to come back between now and the next council meeting in July, and propose an amendment, we could maybe discuss something then. Or maybe, they could come back with a different bill? But the bill that is in front of us, I'm not really in favor of at all."
Later in the evening, there was a special City Council meeting where Angel Wills, the city's chief financial officer, presented Gove's $4.9 million city operating budget for July.
"We decided to go this route to follow along with what the state is doing," Wills said. "They have not finalized their annual operating budget as of yet. The anticipation is that state aid could be cut by up to 20%. That would be a very significant impact to our revenue. Rather than possibly unnecessary budget cuts, we are going to follow what they and a lot of other communities have done."
Gove's July budget also represents a level-service allocation, keeping the city operating under last year's $61.3 million operating budget.
The mayor's one-twelfth budget includes the School Committee's $1.1 million July allocation as well as $331,308 for the Police Department; $318,433 for the Fire Department; $105,610 for library services; $135,137 for Public Works Department expenses; $12,898 for health inspections; $12,328 for the Council on Aging and $39,230 for veterans services.
The City Council unanimously approved the mayor's July budget on Tuesday. Fiscal 2021 begins Wednesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
