AMESBURY — The Richard Gale Memorial Tree Committee of the Amesbury Improvement Association is once again giving away free trees to city residents.
Gale was a longtime member of the association and a well-known advocate of planting trees.
This year, the committee planted three large trees along Main Street and is offering a limited number of smaller trees in six varieties: Eastern red cedar, red maple, American hophornbeam, Allegheny serviceberry and black tupelo.
To request a tree, send an email to amesburytrees@gmail.com.
