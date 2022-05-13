AMESBURY — The Amesbury Improvement Association will be holding its annual spring clean-up at Alliance Park on Main Street on Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m. Please bring tarps, rakes, gloves and clippers. Donuts and coffee will be provided. Any high school students who need community service can get a note for their service. Any questions about this clean-up please email annerferguson@gmail.com or go the Amesbury Improvement Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/amesburyimprovement/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.