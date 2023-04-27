AMESBURY — Richard Nixon was president and “The Dark Side of The Moon” was hitting record stores when Walter Jardis opened what is now called Amesbury Industrial Supply back in 1973. Fifty years later, the family-owned business is celebrating a half century with community members and customers sharing their appreciation.
Three years after founding the business, Jardis turned over operations to his son, Greg Jardis, in 1976. It was originally known as Amesbury Paint and Hardware with the name changing in 1981 as its customer base grew.
In 1983, Greg Jardis purchased and renovated a neglected, vacant mill building in the Amesbury Millyard at 24 High St. He and his father transformed the building into a 50,000-square-foot retail and commercial supply establishment.
Walter Jardis made sure his son maintained customer service as a core business value. From there, Greg Jardis built out a still-growing legacy with satisfied customers across the region.
Wojcicki Development, also of Amesbury, is a leader in renovation and custom home building in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Founder Mark Wojcicki spoke glowingly of his experience shopping at AIS.
“We love Amesbury Industrial, especially Greg; when we need it, he gets it,” Wojcicki said.
Dean McAllister of 4 Seasons Painting, a local house painting company, shared similar sentiments.
“You just can’t beat Greg and his team; AIS is simply the best,” McAllister said.
Greg Jardis said his three managers – Jim Tatarczuk, Scott Tatarczuk and Steve Cynewski – are the “secret weapons” for his success.
“It’s AIS’ managers, along with the rest of the staff, that make AIS a successful and sustainable community-based business,” he said.
Jardis strives to give back to the community.
In 2015, he donated his property at 194 Main St. to Our Neighbors’ Table – a nonprofit organization that provides food for those in need.
The building was renamed the Jardis-Taylor Center. He subsequently donated an additional $250,000 to assist with renovations.
Jardis-Taylor project manager John Massaua said Jardis has never made a fuss over his philanthropy.
“Greg is never one to call attention to his good deeds,” Massaua said. “He is never self-serving and as such, I for one consider him a great man and by ‘great,’ I don’t mean esteemed, but rather that Greg is always one ready to be a servant to his community.”
Sheila Beach, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, describes AIS as a community mainstay.
“For the past 50 years, they have built countless, deep-rooted connections with customers and residents,” she said. “Not only is Amesbury Industrial an incredibly well-stocked supply store staffed by knowledgeable and helpful staff waiting at the desk to help customers find whatever item they came in for, they’re also very generous supporters of the community and we’re so fortunate to have them.”
Mayor Kassandra Gove also praised AIS.
“Amesbury Industrial is a fixture our community, well known for having the hardest-to-find items, their customer service, and their longstanding generosity in supporting many projects,” she said. The city congratulates them on an amazing 50 years, and we look forward to many more.”
Jardis expressed gratitude for being able to serve his community for 50 years.
“I am grateful,” he said. “Grateful to God for the ability he gave me, grateful to my dad for the trust he placed in me, grateful to AIS managers and staff for their hard work and for always getting it done, grateful to my customers for their loyalty, and grateful to the community in which I live and work for all that it is.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
