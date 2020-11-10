AMESBURY — Amesbury Innovation High School has moved back into a remote learning model after a student tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.
Students at the school returned to their classrooms early last month and have been attending on a half-day basis — Cohort A in the morning and Cohort B in the afternoon.
But according to acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, a student tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before Friday.
Caitlin Thayer, the city's communications director, said the decision was made to return the school to a remote learning model over the weekend. It will remain remote at least until this Friday, McAndrews said.
"At this point, we have decided in conjunction with the local Board of Health and the public health nurse that we will remain remote for this week as we await additional information and results to come back," McAndrews said Monday.
McAndrews sent a letter to parents Sunday, informing them that all close contacts to the infected student have been identified and notified. Meanwhile, the district is working with its maintenance staff and a cleaning company to ensure the building is safe for students and staff when they return.
Principal Eryn Maguire previously said that no more than eight students are in a classroom at a time.
"We made our adjustment to the daily schedule Friday morning so that we can gather more information and make an informed decision," McAndrews said. "We have students continuing their learning via our remote model."
McAndrews added that the school's closure does not affect either of the district's two elementary schools, which have also been in a hybrid learning model since October.
"At this time, there is no reason to expect that this will impact anyone else either maintaining their hybrid model and the middle and high school are currently remote so it does not impact them at all," McAndrews said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
