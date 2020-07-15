AMESBURY – Eryn Maguire, principal of Amesbury Innovation High School, will hold a virtual information meeting on the school's renewal Monday at 10 a.m.
Maguire said in a press release that "stakeholders" will discuss the innovation plan and identify any revisions or recommendations. These include administrators, teachers, school staff, parents and external partners.
The discussion would include a review of annual goals as well as successes and challenges in the implementation of the innovation school plan. All stakeholders are invited to participant and should email the principal at eryn.maguire@amesburyma.org for an invite to the meeting and information packets.
