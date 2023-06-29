First, allow me to take a moment to thank retired Officer Thomas Hanshaw for his countless years of selfless service to the community of Amesbury.
I have known Tommy for over 26 years and during my time here at the Amesbury Police Department have never known a more dedicated, hardworking man. I wish Officer Hanshaw and his beautiful family nothing but love and happiness on their new journey south and only ask that he keep a watchful eye on his family to the north.
When first asked to carry on the tradition of writing “The Amesbury Beat,” I was a little nervous. Yes, that’s right, nervous. I mean look at the act I was following, right?
I will say the nervousness was soon replaced with humility and honor as I realized what a privilege and great opportunity this could be. I also realized Officer Hanshaw hit me a “groundball,” setting me up to write my first article during the opening of Amesbury Days.
So, without further delay, let’s carry the torch and talk about the wonderful month of June and what it represents here in Amesbury.
No other month does a better job at showing what an amazing community Amesbury is quite like the month of June. For those that don’t know, the small city of Amesbury is a hidden gem.
It’s hard to explain what that means unless you live in this great city but let me give it a shot. Amesbury is a community with hardworking, loving families which represent and embody progress.
Progress means falling forward. Progress means making mistakes and learning from them. Progress means having tough conversations over important issues and then getting together to shake hands, smile and enjoy the community we are building.
Quite frankly, no other month reminds me more of that grace and that solace than the month of June. If you’re not from Amesbury, that may not make sense to a lot of you, so let me explain.
This month, I, as the chief of police, attended two events at the Amesbury Council on Aging where I did everything from grilling hamburgers and hotdogs alongside the fire chief at the annual cookout to discussing parking concerns, fireworks, safety plans, and some local politics with our senior community at Breakfast with the Chiefs the following morning on Friday, June 23.
I also enjoyed speaking to hundreds of Amesbury residents who joined me at our annual block party hosted by the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce in Heritage Park. In attendance were a state senator, state representative, the mayor and city councilors in and around the crowd, all laughing, smiling and enjoying the small city they represent.
Then, on Sunday, I attended the Amesbury Days Pride Celebration in the heart of our city where I had the opportunity to get to see a lot of the same friendly faces and have some amazing conversations.
On Monday evening, I was honored to be part of the Rotary’s Presidents Dinner and looking forward, and later this week, I will be a judge for the annual Teddy Bear Parade at Kids Day in the Park hosted by our very own Recreation Department.
If you think being a police chief is hard, try finding first, second and third place for a teddy bear parade. I’m confident very few will ever know the pressure!
How does the saying go? It takes a village? As a product of this village, I was fortunate to be raised in Amesbury by an amazing mother and father who were backed by proud and dedicated Amesbury teachers up until I graduated from Amesbury High School in 1990.
What this village has taught me is this: Our city progresses and grows every day. As it does, and challenges emerge, we overcome and become a stronger, closer community of which I continually become prouder of.
This pride has resulted in me wanting to protect Amesbury more; protect its history, its present and especially its future, which will be pioneered by my sons, stepsons, niece and nephews. As I progress forward with Amesbury, both me and my team promise to protect this community we love with transparency, honor and commitment.
As your police chief Amesbury, you know what I love about you so, what do you want from me? All it takes is an email to let me know and I would love to hear your feedback at craigb@amesburyma.gov. Stay safe Amesbury and continue to take care of one another.
