AMESBURY — Residents with a passion for nature and a desire to improve the environment can make their presence known later this month when the city celebrates Arbor Day with the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program.
The mission of the program, established in 2018 by the Amesbury Improvement Association, is to increase the city’s tree canopy in honor of the late Richard Gale.
Gale lived in the city for more than 20 years and was famous for planting hundreds of trees across Amesbury.
The celebration will be held at Amesbury Public Library on April 29 and kick off at 10 a.m. when Mayor Kassandra Gove reads a proclamation. The library will organize children’s activities as well as a story walk centered on the theme of Arbor Day.
“There are all sorts of environmental reasons now why trees are so very important,” said Madalene Murphy, chairperson of the Richard Gale Memorial Program.
Among the benefits for adding to the city’s tree canopy, she said, are raising property values, increasing wildlife populations, and helping with natural cooling.
City councilor and former Conservation Committee member Adrienne Lennon echoed Murphy’s points on the benefits trees provide to the city. She also noted that the program plants a variety of trees, helping the environment even further.
“They’re bringing a little bit of climate resilience to Amesbury by way of planting more than one species of tree,” Lennon said.
Murphy said part of the goal of the Arbor Day celebration is to spread the word about the work they do.
“We offer free trees to residents,” she said. “We will actually plant them in their yards for them because we know for many people, that’s a challenge.”
She said in residential areas, they usually plant trees 3 to 5 feet tall.
“We plant larger trees in public spaces and have planted a number of trees in the town park,” Murphy said. “We’ll be planting three more trees in the town park near the playground this year. But our celebration is planting a tree in the library side yard to replace a tree that came down.”
Lennon praised the program and the Amesbury Improvement Association.
“It is a really great organization in Amesbury and also the longest-standing organization in terms of community development and volunteerism,” she said. “I think everybody should follow them and see what they’re up to because they have some really nice programs.”
Lennon said she plans on attending the celebration.
Murphy said the event is part of the city’s effort to regain its Tree City designation.
The National Arbor Day Foundation sponsors Tree City USA, a program that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand public trees.
The requirements to be recognized as a Tree City are to have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
For more information on the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program, email amesburytrees@gmail.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.