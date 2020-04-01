AMESBURY —The mayor hosted an online public forum Wednesday afternoon to let small-business owners and their employees know that assistance is available to them.
Mayor Kassandra Gove led the forum along with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero on Amesbury Community Television.
Gove and DeCologero were joined by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; and Angela Cleveland, the city's director of community and economic development. They focused on the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis has dealt to small businesses and their employees.
Kelcourse told viewers there has been a "significant" increase in people filing for unemployment benefits in the state and said constituents could contact him on his cell phone at 978-590-7673 or his office at 617-722-2130, or write to him at james.kelcourse@mahouse.gov if they have questions.
"We're all going to get through this together," he said.
Kelcourse also advised small-business owners to go to the U.S. Small Business Association website at www.sba.gov/disaster, where they will find many assistance programs for which they can apply.
"If you need help applying, go right to the senator's office or my office," Kelcourse said. "We will be happy to help you to make sure that your SBA request gets in front of the right people."
People who are self-employed can also contact Kelcourse and DiZoglio for assistance.
DiZoglio said people can contact her at diana.dizoglio@masenate.gov or her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/staterepdiana.
DiZoglio told small-business and microbusiness owners that the federal government recently created the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
"This is a low-interest loan and not a grant, so it will have to be paid back," she said. "But, if you are a small-business owner who would like to look into this, please feel free to contact my office or Rep. Kelcourse's office and we would be happy to help you navigate through the process."
DiZoglio mentioned the new federal Paycheck Protection Program that provides small-business owners with the opportunity to take out a loan which can be forgiven if they fulfill certain obligations.
"You need to make sure that you are maintaining your payroll at the level you were maintaining it at previous to the COVID-19 emergency," she said. "You need to maintain that payroll for eight weeks if you want to qualify for having that loan forgiven."
The mayor thanked DiZoglio and Kelcourse, who she said have been "doing much of the heavy lifting" at the state level. She said people can reach her directly on her cell phone at 978-992-1272 or write to her at govek@amesburyma.gov.
Gove warned that small-business owners should be on the lookout for scams and fraud. She advised people to go to the city's website at www.amesburyma.gov, where they will find updates on all of the city's COVID-19-related issues.
"Get in touch with us, let us know what bumps you are hitting in the road, and what we need to communicate with our state and federal officials," Gove said.
Cleveland told small-business owners the shutdown is "an opportunity to look at the glass as half full."
"You could be looking at some business improvements or your marketing," Cleveland said. "What could you be doing to better your business right now? Do you need to freshen up and dust off that business plan or do you need to create one from the get-go? What do your customers need right now? Are there ways you could be marketing to them?"
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
REFER: Related story, Page 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.