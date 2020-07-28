AMESBURY – The annual bookmark contest at the Amesbury Public Library is still happening this year and library staff would like to see artwork from residents of all ages. This year’s theme is Imagine Your Story so participants can draw a character, a scene from your life, or reimagine a character from a book or movie.
Participants can visit the Amesbury Library website to download a submission form or send a scan or picture of a 2 x 6 inch piece to kids@amesburylibrary.org. Use any art medium. There are entries for kids, teens, and adults with prizes for each category. Deadline for entering is Aug. 1.
The library is continuing with its Library Journal Project, now in Week 5.
Anyone can join the journal project and exercise their creativity by writing or drawing. This is all ages and all generations. Each week there is a different prompt that appears in the newspaper, on the library website and social media. Anyone who would like a free journal, should contact the library or you can use your own supplies. Participants can also start with any week and at any time.
The Week 5 prompt: Imagine a submarine emerges from the sea after 200 years.
Anyone who wants to share what they create can send items to cdombrowski@amesburylibrary.org or drop them off at the library.
For more information or a free journal, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148. The Friends of the Amesbury Public Library provided funding for both of these library programs.
