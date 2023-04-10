AMESBURY — Children often have a unique way with words, and that fact will be on full display when Amesbury Public Library reveals poem submissions for its 20th annual Kids Poetry Contest.
Submissions for the contest will be accepted until April 29.
Head of Youth Services Clare Dombrowski explained why the library holds the contest each year.
“It’s really just encouraging kids to get involved with poetry and writing poetry,” she said.
Dombrowski said the contest usually gets a good response from the community.
“We’ve always had a strong showing from the community and particularly from the schools,” she said. “It’s a great way for us to involve some other schools in the area. So for example, we always have a great many poems from Sparhawk (School) and from some of the other surrounding communities.
“So it’s a nice way to sort of reach out and we’ve always had a good response from teachers who are superexcited when the kids win, and it’s really great to see the pride that they have,” Dombrowski said, referring to the private Sparhawk School.
Youth Services Assistant Rebecca McBrien elaborated on what they typically see for numbers in terms of participation.
“We saw about just under a hundred last year and I think like a hundred to 150 is normal,” McBrien said.
Dombrowski said they select winners for a poetry reading.
“We normally have between about 70 to 80 people attend, so it’s normally the winners’ families,” she said. “We have three winners in each grade from K through fifth, and then some honorable mentions in each of those grades as well. So there are quite a few kids who are winners in reading.”
McBrien said she always enjoys seeing the children perform their pieces.
“That’s the best part of it because they get so excited to read their poems and there’s nerves and everything, but they’re all so brave and step up and do it,” McBrien said.
Dombrowski echoed similar sentiments while sharing another highlight.
“I do enjoy hearing the winners read their poems. We also display all of the poetry,” she said. “We’ve displayed it in various places and we’ve started to do it as sort of an outdoor clothesline so that anyone coming by can read poems.
“I just really love seeing all the different poetry. A number of the kids will draw art to go along with their poems,” Dombrowski added. “So for me, it’s reading the work that the kids have done and the effort that they’ve put in.”
The poetry reading with the winners will be held May 12. All rules for submissions can be found at www.amesburylibrary.org/kids-place/poetry-contest/.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
