AMESBURY – Residents are invited to join the Amesbury Library journal project and exercise their creativity by writing or drawing. This is a project for all ages and all generations. Each week there will be a different prompt that you can find in the newspaper or on the library website or social media. Anyone who would like a free journal, can contact the library or you can use your own supplies.
Week 4 prompt: What would our time be like if computers were never invented?
If you want to share what you create, the library is hosting an online bulletin board on its webpage. Send items to cdombrowski@amesburylibrary.org or drop them off at the library at 149 Main St.
For more information, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148. The Friends of the Amesbury Public Library provided funding this program.
