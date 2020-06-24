AMESBURY – This summer, Amesbury Public Library is offering reading and activities for all ages through online programs.
Participants will read to benefit ABLE HeART Studio in Amesbury, which helps artists with various abilities express themselves. Register for these programs any time over the summer through the library website or the Beanstack app on any device.
Rising kindergartners though sixth-graders will find themselves welcomed into Storyopolis, which is filled with characters from fairy tales, folklore and mythology.
They will complete badges that include information about the stories and activities to do offscreen and even small reading challenges. They will be entered into a raffle for each badge completed.
Caretakers of infants through 4-year-olds can register for The Enchanted Mother Goose and find activities to do with their children for each badge. They can can also register for the year-round 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to keep track of books read.
Children of all ages can take part in the scavenger hunt in downtown Amesbury. Pictures of mythological creatures will appear in downtown buildings and businesses.
Teens — rising seventh- through 12th-graders, will have an opportunity to keep track of the minutes they read to earn raffle tickets and complete badges that are community oriented. They can also take part in a tall tale contest.
In their program, adults will find badges for activities and reading. These badges will earn raffle tickets for local business gift cards each week and a grand prize drawing. Some of these activities overlap with the children's program, so they can become family activities.
For anyone who does not have access to an online device this summer, they can request a paper version from the library for each program.
These programs are free and open to everyone. For more information, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148.
