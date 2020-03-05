AMESBURY – Amesbury Public Library will begin its spring genealogy programs April 21 at 5:30 p.m. with “Reconstructing History & Genealogy: Mom’s WWII Letters.”
In May 2017, Corinne Smith found her mother’s stash of more than 80 letters from 16 servicemen she corresponded with in 1944-45. Smith began to trace the soldiers’ family trees with one goal in mind: To return the letters in person to their children.
This presentation links history and genealogy to present-day research and diligence. It revisits a time that people may not want to forget and it may prompt others to wonder for themselves what treasures lurk in their own old family boxes and how they can share the information with others.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Amesbury Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council and the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library.
On April 25 at 2 p.m., Lynn Davis will be answering residents’ questions about genealogy and local history. People are invited to submit their questions about genealogy and family trees.
This program will allow people learn how to find the answers. Using local and online resources, Davis will try to answer family tree questions.
Send questions or issues that you are having to mwalker@amesburylibrary.org before the session and the library will try to have the answer by the day of the program. This program is funded by the Amesbury Public Library Charitable Trust.
The program “Was Great-Grandma a Suffragist?” will be May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 149 Main St.
This talk explores the multifaceted suffrage movement from the 1830s to 1920. Tips for researching suffragist ancestors will be provided.
Lori Lyn Price has worked on her personal genealogy for 20 years and recently completed a master’s degree in history with an emphasis on the history of medicine. She loves sharing her passion for social history, genealogy and bringing ancestors to life by placing them in historical and social context.
More information about her can be found at www.bridgingthepast. This program was funded by the Amesbury Public Library Charitable Trust.
Registration is required for all of these programs since space is limited. Contact Margie Walker at mwalker@amesburylibrary.org or register online at www.amesburylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.