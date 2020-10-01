AMESBURY – A virtual genealogy program will be presented Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Amesbury Public Library.
This talk, led by Lori Lyn Price, will explore the multiple ways in participants’ ancestors may have participated in the suffrage movement or the anti-suffrage movement, from meetings to parades and cookbooks to picketing. The various organizations to which their ancestors may have belonged will also be examined.
Finally, tips will be provided to research the suffrage activities of one’s ancestors.
On Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., Lynn Davis will present a virtual program with the theme “Who Are You?”
Anyone interested will be able to submit their genealogy/family tree puzzles and hopefully receive an answer on the spot. This program will allow people to bring family tree questions and learn how to find the answers. Using local and online resources, Davis will attempt to answer and assist participants with their family tree questions.
Anyone interested can send their questions or issues they are having with genealogical research to mwalker@amesburylibrary.org before the session and library staff will try to have the answers the day of the program.
Both programs are funded by the Amesbury Public Library Charitable Trust.
Registration is required for both programs at www.amesburylibrary.org or email Margie Walker at mwalker@amesburylibrary.org. A link will be sent via email the day of the program.
