AMESBURY — The second annual New England Community Walk for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) will step off at Great Island Common, New Castle, N.H., on Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Amesbury Lions Club member John Massaua, who is afflicted with pulmonary fibrosis (PF), having been diagnosed in 2017 and currently is considered advanced stage, is co-leading the event for the New England Gills for PFF.
The New England Gills for PFF is an alliance cofounded by him, along with New Castle’s Laurie Chandler, as a PF warrior-society of New Englanders for the expressed purpose of raising awareness and funds to support the PFF.
“I walk in service of others; I walk to raise awareness and funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation ‘ad majorem Dei gloriam,’ because the foundation truly is a mover and a shaker in finding a cure for PF, probably not for me today, but in time, for others that will follow tomorrow,” Massaua said.
The community of Amesbury is squarely behind Massaua with Amesbury Industrial Supply, Amesbury Dental and Amesbury’s Gould Insurance sponsoring the event in part. Phat Cats Bistro and Kitchen Local are contributing in-kind for the day’s planned silent auction. Numerous residents are making donations, many of whom will be walking as well.
“It is an honor to support John Massaua in raising awareness and funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation; John’s commitment to helping that organization find a cure for this debilitating disease is nothing short of remarkable,” Amesbury Industrial Supply owner Greg Jardis said.
Jardis added his company valued being a part of the effort.
“We encourage other members of our community to come on out and participate in the day’s festivities,” he said.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a life-threatening disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. PF affects over 250,000 Americans annually and more than 50,000 new cases of PF are diagnosed each year.
According to the American Lung Association, 40,000 die annually from the disease, approximately as many as that die from breast cancer. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting PF.
PFF funds research, provides trusted educational materials, connects people with support groups and medical centers, and fosters a community so that no one need to go through the PF journey alone.
September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, and the New England Gills are urging patients, family and friends, caregivers, medical providers and interested individuals from all around the Seacoast and beyond to be amongst the walker-fundraisers.
The Gills will walk along the seaside green space and beach of New Castle’s Great Island Common. Each walker can choose their own distance to stride along the scenic waterfront path. Following and during the Walk, an array of family-friendly activities (antique fire engine rides, face painting, supervised kids’ games, a modern fire truck demonstration, and bubbles too) plus a special performance by North River Music will entertain guests of all ages.
For more information about the New England Community Walk and to register and/or donate, visit bit.ly/GillsNECW4PFF.
