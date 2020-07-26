Amesbury Lions Club presents scholarship

AMESBURY – The Amesbury Lions recently honored Noah T. White as one of the 2020 recipients of a college scholarship presented for the continuation of his education.
The Lions gathered at the gazebo located near the Amesbury Public Library on Thursday evening to present White with his award. In a press release, the Amesbury Lion said, "Noah’s dedication to scholastic achievement and participation in several community service projects is truly inspiring."
White assisted in the installation of an erosion barrier along the waterfront at Batis Farm, helped create a new nature trail at Camp Kent, worked with Our Neighbors' Table on food drives, was a member of the school band and helped produce the school newspaper.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, who is a member of the Lions Club, presented the award on behalf of the Amesbury Lions.
White, the son of Stephanie and George White of Amesbury, plans to attend UMass Amherst and will be majoring in marketing and economics.
The Lions plan to present another scholarship in the near future.
