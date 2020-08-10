Amesbury Lions honor longtime member Bob Pare

AMESBURY – On July 28, the Amesbury Lions gathered at the entrance to Shaheen Bros. at 95 Haverhill Road. Police officer Sean Ward escorted a caravan of cars to Bob Pare’s home on Kimball Road to present him with a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship.
The caravan included a dozen or more makes and models of vehicles and was highlighted by an antique fire engine driven by Lion Steve Deorocki and a vintage 1964 Chevrolet Bel Air driven by Lion Matt Sherrill. The vehicles provided a touch of nostalgic fun, according to a press release.
Lion and Massachusetts Multiple District 33 Council Chairperson Joni Baptiste made the presentation. She thanked Bob for his 60 years of service and leadership to the community and to the Amesbury Lions Club.
Pare joined the Amesbury Lions in May 1960 and was sponsored by Richard Reifke. Since then, he has been a leader and the driving force for the Amesbury Lions.
Pare served as club president on three occasions – 1964-65, 2002-03 and 2003-04. He also served for many years as club secretary. He received a Melvin Jones Award in June 1989.
Lions worldwide have adopted the motto, “We Serve.”
Sometimes, members will consistently prove they not only serve but are inspired to consistently do something more, the press release said.
To recognize Lions who are instrumental in championing humanitarian services, the membership votes to award a Melvin Jones Fellow.
The Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship is a cut above, equal to a lifetime achievement award. Pare is the first Amesbury Lion to receive a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship.
