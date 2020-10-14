AMESBURY – During the pandemic, the Amesbury Lions are trying to continue to serve the community in any way they can. The biannual electronic recycling event has been postponed until spring but the Lions plan to conduct the annual coat collection.
Due to COVID-19 guidance, the Lions will be unable to provide a collection box. But they encourage people to bring coats to Anton’s Cleaners in the Market Basket plaza in Newburyport and say it is for the Amesbury Lions Coats for Kids program.
If you have more than a couple of coats, Anton’s asks that you bag them and say how many are in the bag.
Anton’s Cleaners is offering the Coats for Kids program through Jan. 10 and will accept gently used and new coat donations for children and adults (all sizes). Warm winter coats are needed by people in all Greater Newburyport communities.
Donated coats will be cleaned free of charge and distributed through the Coats for Kids Distribution Partners Network, which includes local nonprofits and social service agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.