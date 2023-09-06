AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club is conducting its biannual electronic recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Folks can bring items from 9 a.m. to noon to Allied Computer Brokers, 69 Rear Haverhill Road. Access the driveway between Jackson Lumber and Planet Fitness.
Anything that runs on electricity or by battery is accepted. Keep items with lithium batteries separate as there is an additional fee for disposal. The Lions also collects tires, with or without rims.
A fee schedule is available on the Lions Facebook page, at City Hall, 62 Friend St. (treasurer’s office), or at the DPW (39 South Hunt Road). No charge for eyeglasses, hearing aids, print cartridges, or cell phones.
To schedule a pickup, call 978-465-7799 no later that 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Items need to be placed at ground level, on the curb, in a driveway or in a garage.
This is a community service and fundraising event. Proceeds support the Amesbury Lions charitable endeavors to prevent and cure blindness.
