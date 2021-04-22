AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club will hold its annual Electronic Recycling Day on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Allied Computer Brokers, 69R Haverhill Road.
Lions are fully vaccinated and will be following COVID-19 guidelines — wearing masks and gloves and keeping socially distant. When dropping off items, people are asked to remain in their vehicles unless wearing a mask.
The following is a list of recyclable items, including: computer towers, keyboards, laptops, VCRs, copiers, DVD players, stereo equipment, microwaves, radios, small electronics of any kind, lighting, vacuums, $4 per item.
TVs up 19 inches – $25 each; TVs, 20 inches or more – $40.
CRT and flat panel monitors, $12; air conditioning units, dehumidifiers and small dorm refrigerators — $20.
Tires: Car, no rim, $5; car with rim, $10; truck, no rim, $20; truck with rim, $25.
No cost for car batteries, hearing aids, print cartridges, cell phones and eye glasses.
The Lions will handle pickups for a one-time fee of $10 for all items. Large items must be in the driveway or curbside. Club members do not enter homes or climb stairs.
The pickup fee is waived for senior citizens and people with disabilities. Call 978-465-7799 no later than May 21 at 5 p.m. to schedule a pickup.
The event will be held rain or shine. Cash and checks are accepted, with checks made payable to Amesbury Lions Club.
For a full list of acceptable items, visit the Amesbury Lions Facebook page.
